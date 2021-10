SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Susquehanna County say a homeowner called police because he believed his home was being monitored by “demonic forces.”

State Police say the original call on Sept. 22 for prowlers trespassing on the Herrick Township property turned out to be unfounded.

The homeowner was referred to seek “private paranormal investigative services” to handle the situation.

Forest City Borough Police assisted State Police at the home.