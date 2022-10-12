HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced on Thursday, Oct. 6 the number of firearm purchase details and investigations from July 1 to Sept. 30.

The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) is used by licensed firearms dealers to determine whether someone can legally obtain a firearm through a purchase or a transfer.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In the third quarter, background checks through the PICS totaled 285,980.

In Pennsylvania, a person commits a third-degree felony if they provide false statements on any state or federal form or present false identification that is likely to deceive a firearm seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer.

Below is a chart that includes firearm denials and investigations for 2022, it also shows a comparison to the third quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter PICS Statistics 2021 2022 Total number of PICS checks conducted 303,156 285,980 Persons denied 5,545 4,437 Total denials referred to law enforcement agencies 1,465 1,529 Referred to Pennsylvania State Police 356 363 Referred to local law enforcement 1,066 1,030 Referred to ATF 43 136 Arrests for a warrant at point of purchase 34 27 Courtesy of the PSP