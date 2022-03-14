(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Bringing your favorite cocktail home with you from a bar or restaurant could soon be allowed again, and might also become permanent in Pennsylvania thanks to a proposal from two state Senators.

Sen. Dan Laughlin, R-Erie, along with Sen. John Yudichak, introduced Senate Bill 1138 which would make cocktails-to-go permanent in Pennsylvania.

According to Sen. Laughlin, this bill would allow bars and restaurants hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic to gain a new source of revenue.

After the pandemic hit in early 2020, bars and restaurants were able to sell cocktails-to-go for a limited time. It wasn’t until the summer of 2021 that they had to stop offering that option.

“A January 2022 National Restaurant Association operator impact survey showed that 76 percent of restaurant operators have lower sales volume now than they did prior to the pandemic. Unpredictability has plagued the industry for 20 months and recovery will likely take years,” said Lauren Brinjac, senior director of government affairs for the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association (PRLA). “In 2020, the state allowed for the temporary sale of mixed drinks to-go and we saw then that Pennsylvanians love having that choice and it helps bars and restaurants.”

“While cocktails-to-go served as a lifeline during the COVID-19 emergency declaration, it also provided a way for family-owned establishments to expand their product offerings and increase customer convenience,” added Chuck Moran, executive director for Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association (PLBTA). “Unfortunately, the end of the emergency declaration also meant the end to these products. This was a loss to both our industry and our patrons.”

“This legislation will give restaurants and bars an opportunity to maintain cash flow and expand offerings, aiding them in their recovery,” Sen. Laughlin said.

According to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, 33 states adopted alcohol-to-go programs in the early days of COVID-19, with 16 of those states making their programs permanent, while another 15 have provided extended approval to their programs.

“By introducing SB 1138, Sens. Laughlin and Yudichak have demonstrated their concern for the future success of small business taverns, bars, and licensed restaurants,” PLBTA’s Moran said. “The Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association and our members, representing tens of thousands of employees and many more patrons, thank both senators for introducing this bill.”

“It’s a win-win and PRLA is happy to hear that Sens. Yudichak and Laughlin are reviving the conversation on making the drinks permanent,” added PRLA’s Brinjac.

“We need to continue supporting our businesses in Pennsylvania, giving them additional options to help them recover and avoid permanent closure. This legislation will do that,” said Sen. Laughlin.

After its introduction, SB 1138 was referred to the Senate Law and Justice Committee.