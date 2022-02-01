FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania National Guard has activated 64 servicemembers from across the state to help at long-term care facilities.

These soldiers and airmen will help the facilities with non-medical services including food service and housekeeping through mid-March.

Servicemembers have been activated for this mission through the Pa. Department of Health and Emergency Management Agency.

“I am truly grateful for the continued service and sacrifice of all our Soldiers and Airmen,” said Pennsylvania Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler. “I am equally thankful to their families and employers, who support them when they are called to serve. These missions are successful because of our partnership with the Department of Health and PEMA and our collaborative efforts demonstrate how government works together in serving and supporting our communities, especially residents and the staff in long-term care facilities.”

The latest activation joins over 100 Pa. National Guard members who’ve already been ordered to help with long-term care facilities.

The mission began at the start of the pandemic in April 2020, and the National Guard has helped with almost 200 missions and given their service to over 160 long-term care facilities.

While the general purpose is with non-medical help, those with medical expertise help with non-acute care, including checking the vital signs of patients.