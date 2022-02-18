HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus for the Middle District of Pennsylvania and The Department of Justice announced on Friday, Feb 18 that a Pennsylvania man was arrested on charges alleging that he tortured a victim in the Kurdistan region of Iraq in 2015,

Ross Roggio, 53, from Stroudsburg, allegedly suffocated the victim with a belt, threatening to cut off one of the victim’s fingers and directing Kurdish soldiers to inflict other severe pain and suffering in the victim.

A superseding indictment stated that Roggio was managing a project in 2015 to construct a factory and produce weapons in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The indictment stated that one of Roggio’s employees raised concerns about the weapons project. Upon learning of this, Roggio arranged for Kurdish soldiers to abduct the employee.

The employee was allegedly detained at a Kurdish military compound for 39 days, where Roggio led multiple interrogation sessions during which he directed soldiers to suffocate, tase and beat the victim to the point of losing consciousness.

“The heinous acts of violence that Ross Roggio directed and inflicted upon the victim were

blatant human rights violations that will not be tolerated,” Assistant Director Luis Quesada

of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division said. “This superseding indictment underscores that

The United States stands for the rule of law and will hold accountable anyone who commits acts of

torture, regardless of where it takes place.”



Roggio and the Roggio Consulting Company LLC were also charged in a 37- count indictment back in 2018 for illegally exporting firearms parts and tools from the United States to Iraq.This was part of the weapons project in Iraq. The new torture charges have been added to these 37 counts.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for each of the torture charges

as well as a maximum total statutory penalty of 705 years in prison for the remaining 37 counts.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and Roggio is presumed innocent until proven

guilty.