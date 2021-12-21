OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – Michael Johnson of Darby, Pennsylvania was arrested by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division after a four-month-long investigation into a stolen refrigerated semi-trailer.

The 53 ft. trailer valued at $70,000 was stolen from a parking area in the town of Owego on Aug. 19.

Sheriff’s Office Investigators, working in conjunction with the trailer manufacturer, the New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit, and the Pennsylvania State Police Commercial Vehicle Safety Division, were able to develop leads that the stolen trailer was located in the area of Philadelphia, PA.

Detectives from the Philadelphia Police Department then assisted the Sheriff’s Office by locating and recovering the stolen trailer and generating further critical leads and information in the larceny investigation.

Johnson was charged with Grand Larceny in the second degree, a class C felony, arraigned in CAP Court, and released on his own recognizance pending future proceedings.

Johnson also faces charges in Pennsylvania related to this investigation.