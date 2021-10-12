Pa. Fish and Boat Commission taking applications for Erie Access Improvement Program

HARRISBURG (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced funds from the Erie Access Improvement Program are now available.

The commission’s goal is to support projects that provide public fishing access or protect fish habitats on or at Lake Erie, Presque Isle Bay and their tributaries, including waters that flow into those tributaries. Municipal and county governments, and nonprofit groups (501c3) such as land trusts, conservancies and watershed associations are encouraged to apply.

Applicants may seek grants for site acquisition, access development, expansion, and rehabilitation, and other types of projects that benefit recreational fishing and public fishing access. Improvement of existing sites such as construction of access roads and parking lots or bringing facilities into ADA compliance are also eligible for funding.

Habitat projects, fisheries research, and fish cleaning stations may also be eligible. Funding requests require a 50 percent match.

The deadline for applications is Dec. 30. To apply, click HERE.

