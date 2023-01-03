HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show brings people from all over the commonwealth to Harrisburg to see the exhibits and shows highlighting agriculture.

But, the one thing that can sometimes be a logistical nightmare is where to park. But, the PA Farm Show has you covered.

Admission to the PA Farm Show is free, and the best time to arrive is between 9 a.m. and noon, with the busiest times being on weekends, as well as weekdays between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Parking in all PA Farm Show Complex-operated lots is $15 and can only be paid for with a credit card. Pre-purchased Visa and Mastercard gift cards will also be accepted.

The PA Farm Show recommends you write down or photograph the parking lot and location of your vehicle. There will also be a free shuttle service that will run to and from all farm Show-managed off-site parking lots.

The two off-site Farm Show lots are at the following locations:

East of the complex at Elmerton Ave and Sycamore Drive

North of the complex at Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC) at Wildwood Drive.

Traffic leaving the HACC parking lot and the Elmerton Ave. parking lot will be directed away from Cameron Street.

The PA Farm Show opens on January 5, 2023, and the first public opportunities to go inside will be with the Food Court on January 6 at 12 p.m. The first public commercial and competitive events begin on January 7.