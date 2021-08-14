Pa. DOH greenlights providers for COVID vaccine third dose for immunocompromised

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pa. Department of Health gave notice to COVID-19 vaccine distributors Saturday that those that are immunocompromised and fully vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna are now able to get a third dose.

This follows the official announcement by the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, where their data shows people with compromised immune systems do not always have the needed protection after the 2-dose series. They also said these people will benefit, especially with the rise of the Delta variant.

“We are pleased that the federal government is taking steps to ensure individuals who are immunocompromised have the opportunity to receive another layer of protection against COVID-19,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “The department is already working with vaccine providers on this important protection for these vulnerable Pennsylvanians. We are confident in our ability to meet the needs of this critical population by our previous successful vaccination efforts and current vaccine supply.”

The recommendation goes for those with moderately to severely immunocompromised. It is not advised to get one if not in this category.

The department asks that those unsure if they fit this recommendation go to their healthcare provider.

The department also continues to advise parents to allow children over 12 to get the vaccine as back-to-school is almost in full swing.

“We encourage unvaccinated eligible individuals to get vaccinated to help protect people in our community who are unable to get vaccinated, like those who are under the age of 12,” Beam said.