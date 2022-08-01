UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State defensive tackle P.J Mustipher was named to the Rotary Lombardi Award watch list. The Lombardi Award is presented annually to the offensive or defensive lineman who has the most outstanding performance as well as the one who exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall Of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi.

This is the third award watch list that Mustipher is on, which includes the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Outland Trophy watch lists.

Last season for Penn State, Mustipher made 21 tackles and recorded one sack before suffering a season ending injury against Iowa.