BREEZEWOOD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A large chunk of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed overnight this weekend for a tractor-trailer crash cleanup.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is closing an 86-mile stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 70/76) overnight starting at 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 15.

The westbound lanes will be closed, weather permitting, between the Breezewood (Exit 161) and the New Stanton interchange (Exit 75). The turnpike will reopen at 5 a.m. on Sunday, July 16.

Drivers should plan for a lengthy detour or completely avoid the area.

The turnpike commission said this closure is needed to safely remove a tractor-trailer that crashed Monday evening at mile marker 103.5 westbound in Somerset County. Pennsylvania State Police said the tractor-trailer left the roadway, went through a guardrail and traveled down a ditch before striking an embankment. The crash caused disabling damage to the vehicle and the driver was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Motorists exiting at the Breezewood Interchange should follow the suggested detour route:

Exit at the Breezewood Interchange (Exit 161) and follow U.S. Route 30 west (18.7 miles).

Follow I-99 north (30.1 miles).

Follow U.S. Route 22 west (64.5 miles).

Follow PA Turnpike Route 66 south (13.9 miles).

Reenter the PA Turnpike (I-76) at the New Stanton Interchange (Exit 75).

The turnpike commission said this 100+ mile detour is necessary to safely accommodate any diverted traffic, including commercial vehicles. Those traveling should expect higher than normal traffic on the detour route.

Vehicles will be allowed to enter the turnpike at the Donegal Interchange (Exit 91) and travel westbound during the closure.

All eastbound traffic is permitted in the corridor during the closure, however, drivers are advised that traffic will be limited on one lane starting at 8 p.m. on July 15 for road work unrelated to the tractor-trailer accident.