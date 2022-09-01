FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the fatal building collapse at the Martin Potato Roll Company near Chambersburg on Tuesday.

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed on Wednesday morning that one person died in the accident when during construction operations, multiple concrete walls collapsed and a contractor was unable to be located. On August 30 around 9:45 p.m., the remains of the 30-year-old male were located.

OSHA says the employers under investigation by OSHA are High Company LLC and High Structural Erectors, which both have no prior OSHA inspection history.

Julie Martin, one of the company’s owners, told abc27 that there was a construction issue when walls collapsed in a new area not connected to their production building.

She said no Martin’s employees were injured and heavy rain in the area caused issues at the scene.

It’s unclear what caused the collapse and State Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc. is a family-owned and operated company headquartered in Chambersburg that produces bread and rolls shipped across the country. Their most recognizable products are their potato bread and rolls.

The Chambersburg location includes a bakery, corporate headquarters, and Golden Roll Visitor center, according to Martin’s website.