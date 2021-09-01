One dead, one unaccounted for, several injured following flooding at Rockville apartment complex

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A 19-year-old man is dead, another is unaccounted for and several are injured after heavy rains from Hurricane Ida caused flooding at the Rock Creek Woods apartment complex Wednesday morning.

Police said that calls came in for flooding at the terrace level around 3:50 a.m. Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene and evacuated dozens of people from the buildings.

The man was found dead at the apartment, police said. Three people were sent to hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, and one firefighter was also injured.

50 apartments were affected, and around 12 were flooded, according to police. Around 150 residents have been displaced. The Red Cross and Montgomery Health and Human Services is aiding the residents.

Responders are trying to locate these two individuals and ask that anyone who may have left the apartment complex contact them at 301-279-8000.

This is a developing story and will be updated.