One dead and several injured in Prince George’s County shooting

ADELPHI, Md. (WDVM) — The Prince George’s County Police Department responded to the area of the 1800 block of Metzerott Road in Adelphi on Wednesday morning around 12:10 am to reports of a shooting.

Officials say five victims suffering from gunshot wounds were located on the scene and one male victim was pronounced dead upon arrival. According to officials, the remaining four victims are expected to survive their injuries.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Prince George’s County Police.