Ohio ‘incel’ charged in alleged plot to kill college women

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio man has been stopped from allegedly plotting a mass shooting targeting female students at an unnamed Ohio university, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Authorities say Tres Genco, 21, was arrested by federal agents Wednesday for allegedly plotting to commit a hate crime, as well as for illegally possessing a machine gun.

According to the indictment, Genco conducted internet searches of police scanner codes for Columbus police and “university police,” although no university in particular was given as being Genco’s target.

Genco self-identified as an “incel,” or “involuntary celibate,” according to court documents. The term applies to members of an online community of men who allegedly seek to violently attack women because the men’s romantic attentions have been spurned.

The indictment says Genco was a frequent poster on a popular incel website.

In one post, authorities say Genco recounted loading orange juice into a water gun and spraying college women — referred to as foids or femoids — in the face. “I suggest it to all incels, extremely empowering action,” he reportedly posted.

Court documents say Genco also wrote a manifesto titled, “A Hideous Symphony,” which stated in part, “I will slaughter out of hatred, jealousy, and revenge…I will take away the power of life that they withhold from me…” He also allegedly signed a document, “Your hopeful friend and murderer.”

Genco is charged with one count of attempting to commit a hate crime with intent to kill, which is punishable by up to life in prison; and one count of illegally possessing a machine gun, which is punishable by up to 10 years.

Genco is no stranger to the criminal justice system; in October 2020, he was sentenced to 17 months in prison for making terroristic threats in Highland County. He was given credit for 224 days served and released in January 2021. Federal authorities say his online “incel” activities took place between July 2019 and mid-March 2020.