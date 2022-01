Number one Penn State defeated number 14 Rutgers in wrestling 27-11 at Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions scored the first six points thanks to wins from Drew Hildebrandt at 125 and Roman Bravo-Young at 133.

Rutgers scored the next 11 points, but it was all Penn State from their as the Nittany Lions remain unbeaten at 11-0 on the season.