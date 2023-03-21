PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Alan Shaw, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Norfolk Southern Corporation testified on Monday before the Pennsylvania Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness.

Shaw didn’t come alone, as plenty of staff and PR representatives followed him.

The President of the Norfolk Southern Corporation wanted to clear up any perceptions that people had on the company, especially when it came to how much the company cared about the residents of Pennsylvania and Ohio.

“I want to begin today by expressing how deeply sorry I am for the impact this derailment has had on the citizens of East Palestine and the communities in Western Pennsylvania,” stated Shaw. “I am determined to make this right. Norfolk Southern continues to make good on its promise to clean the site safely, thoroughly, and with urgency.”

Shaw stated that he is committed to getting the job done and helping the communities thrive.

In these statements, Shaw also mentioned that the company is very committed to Pennsylvania. Norfolk Southern has the second the greatest number of employees in Pennsylvania, after Georgia where the company is headquartered.

Shaw also said the burning of those rail cars worked because water and air samples have thus far checked out and show no troubling results. Senator Muth countered with people reporting symptoms and the company setting aside millions for potential future illnesses, she doesn’t know how that can be called successful