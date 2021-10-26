Manhole fires erupted in Ridgewood, Queens during a nor’easter on Oct. 26, 2021. (Credit: Citizen App)

RIDGEWOOD, QUEENS — Two manhole fires erupted on a Queens street overnight, impacting ConEd service for several customers, officials said.

Flames shot out of two manholes on a street in Ridgewood around 1:30 a.m.

A spokesperson with Con Edison confirmed the fire was related to the nor’easter that brought heavy rain and damaging winds to the borough.

Con Edison crews and the FDNY responded to the scene.

At least eight Con Ed customers were affected, the spokesperson said.

“Our crews remain on scene working to restore service. Current estimated time of restoration for those customers is 10:30 a.m.,” the spokesperson added.