LANSFORD, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A nearly 13-hour-long standoff between police and a man in a coal mine has come to an end.

Carbon County Detective Jack Soberick tells Eyewitness News a person was discovered inside the No. 9 Coal mine in Lansford around 10:30 a.m. while a safety check was being conducted.

Mine Safety Rescue made contact with the man who said he had a weapon. When police tried to get the man out, they say he refused.

Soberick says the man is several hundred feet underground in an area only accessible by a “mule way.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s Bureau of Mine Safety responded to the incident as well.

The standoff ended peacefully around 4:00 p.m. after the suspect was in the mine for approximately 12 hours.

“It is an extremely hazardous environment in every way imaginable, in complete pitch black no light whatsoever and it is very slippery with stone walkways, with ramps and things like that. They are like ice, so it is very, extremely hazardous environment,” said Mark Nalesnik, Director of Emergency Management Carbon County

Environmental Protection’s Bureau of Mine Safety tells Eyewitness News they will examine the mine over the next couple of days to ensure it is safe for normal operations and for tours to resume.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will have more information as it becomes available.