UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — No. 4 Penn State men’s volleyball fell to no. 3 Long Beach State 3-1.

This is the first Nittany Lions’ loss of the season. All-time, Long Beach State owns the series 20-8.

Penn State’s John Kerr, the reigning AVCA National Collegiate Player of the Week, had 17 kills. Long Beach State’s Clarke Godbold also had 17 kills.

The Nittany Lions are off for about a week, when they host the Big Ten/ Pac 12 Challenge. Ohio State, UCLA, and USC will travel to Rec Hall for the weekend.