UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — No. Penn State wrestling beat Oregon State 31-3 in front of a sold out Rec Hall on Sunday.

The undefeated Nittany Lions won nine of ten bouts in front of more than 6,500 fans.

125 #12 Brandon Kaylor ORST dec. Gary Steen PSU, 4-0 0-3 133 #1 Roman Bravo-Young PSU maj. dec. Gabe Wisenhunt ORST, 17-8 4-3 141 #9 Beau Barlett PSU dec. #24 Cleveland Belton ORST, 5-3 7-3 149 #17 Shayne Van Ness PSU dec. Noah Tolantino ORST, 6-1 10-3 157 #30 Terrell Barraclough PSU dec. Isaiah Crosby ORST, 8-4 13-3 165 #15 Alex Facundo PSU dec. #24 Matthew Olguin ORST, 3-2 16-3 174 #1 Carter Starocci PSU maj. dec. #28 Aaron Olmos ORST, 14-3 20-3 184 Donovon Ball PSU dec. Jackson McKinney ORST, 3-1 23-3 197 #5 Max Dean PSU dec. #11 Tanner Harvey ORST, 6-3 26-3 285 #1 Greg Kerkvliet PSU tech fall J.J. Dixon ORST, 18-2 (TF; 6:08) 31-3 Extra Match: 157 Graham Gambrall ORST dec. Aurelius Dunbar PSU