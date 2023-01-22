UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — No. 1 Penn State wrestling beat Michigan State 34-6 at a sold-out Rec Hall on Sunday.

The Nittany Lions are undefeated on the year, with a 10-0 record. In the victory over Michigan State, Penn State had 28 takedowns.

The victory comes just two days after Penn State beat Michigan in front of a sold-out crowd at the Bryce Jordan Center. Sunday’s sell-out is the 64th-straight.

Up next, the Nittany Lions welcome no. 2 Iowa to the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday at 8:30.

125 Gary Steen PSU dec. #24 Tristan Lujan MSU, 3-1 (sv) 3-0 133 #1 Roman Bravo-Young PSU pinned #16 Rayvon Foley MSU, WBF (6:26) 9-0 141 #4 Beau Bartlett PSU dec. Jordan Hamdan MSU, 7-1 12-0 149 #14 Shayne Van Ness PSU pinned Braden Stauffenberg MSU, WBF (5:44) 18-0 157 #15 Chase Saldate MSU dec. Terrell Barraclough PSU, 6-2 18-3 165 #16 Alex Facundo PSU dec. #25 Caleb Fish MSU, 3-1 (sv) 21-3 174 #1 Carter Starocci PSU tech fall Ceasar Garza MSU, 19-4 (TF; 6:39) 26-3 184 #15 Layne Malczewski MSU dec. Donovan Ball PSU, 6-0 26-6 197 #4 Max Dean PSU dec. #14 Cameron Caffey MSU, 4-0 29-6 285 #1 Greg Kerkvliet PSU tech fall Ryan Vasbinder MSU, 19-4 (TF; 6:15) 34-6