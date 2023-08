Nittany Nation Overtime is back for 2023, and the Nit-Wits are back for a 26th year. The show airs on WTAJ-TV weekly, on Sundays following the 11 p.m. news. We also drop the podcast Mondays here, on Apple and Spotify.

In this week’s season preview Andrew Clay hosts alongside Neil Rudel and Mark Brennan. Former Nittany Lion Joe Nastasi is this week’s guest host.