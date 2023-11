Penn State put out perhaps its best all around performance of the season. The passing game was in sync with Drew Allar using all parts of the field while throwing for 240 yards and four touchdowns. The defense made Maryland one dimensional after holding them to -49 yards. Ryan Risky, Neil Rudel, Mark Brennan, and Mike Irwin dissect the win and preview the showdown with Michigan.

