ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Back for its 25th season, Nittany Nation Overtime looks forward at the 2022 Penn State football season.

Hosts Anderley Penwell is joined by Neil Rudel (Altoona Mirror,) and Mark Brennan (Lions247.) Former Nittany Lion Joe Nastasi is this week’s guest host.

Nittany Nation Overtime airs Sundays at 11:30 p.m. on WTAJ in Altoona, State College and Johnstown, and drops Monday mornings as a podcast on Spotify.