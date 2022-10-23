Check out this week’s Nittany Nation Gameday, our Minnesota Preview.

It’s the White Out at Beaver Stadium! No. 16 Penn State looks to bounce back after a tough road loss as the Nittany Lions host the Golden Gophers. This week’s guest is the Altoona Mirror’s Neil Rudel to help up breakdown Minnesota and we examine the origin story of Penn State’s White Out.

Nittany Nation Gameday airs weekly across Pennsylvania, New York and in the grater Washington DC area on these great stations, WFXP in Erie, WHTM in Harrisburg, WPHL in Philadelphia, WYOU in Wilkes Barre and DC News Now in Washington and WTAJ in Altoona. Check your local listings.