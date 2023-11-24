Penn State heads to Detroit for a Black Friday matchup against Michigan State at Ford Field. The Nittany Lions look to make it back to back double digit win seasons and make it back to a New Year’s Six Bowl. Most projections have Penn State going to the Peach Bowl, where they have a chance to make some history. This weeks show also discusses Penn State finally unlocking the run game and whether Manny Diaz will be around next season.

