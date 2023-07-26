INDIANAPOLIS (WTAJ) — It was absolutely no surprise that Penn State was picked third in the Big Ten East Wednesday, as the conference kicked-off it’s media days. And it was also no surprise that head coach James Franklin laid his eyes on the College Football Playoffs.

“I think we’re in a position to give us the best chance to compete in our conference as well as nationally,” he said. “Just less question marks across the board.”

Expectations for Penn State’s 2023 campaign began growing in the spring of 2021 when Drew Allar verbally commited. Already seeing that longtime incumbent quarterback Sean Clifford would be off the roster, more than two-years before taking the reigns, many were already salivating at the idea of Allar era. The 6-5, five-star quarterback out of Ohio can make all the throws. He has the size and arm strength. Now he just needs the title of starter. Something Franklin won’t anoint.

“Just to be clear, we’ve had one (quarterback competition) every year. Every year,” Franklin said.

While most, myself included, believe Franklin is merely posturing, this open quarterback stance is something he’s repeated since spring practice. At every turn Franklin has left the door open to start redshirt freshman Beau Pribula.

“We’re not going to rush any of these decisions at these positions,” he said. “We grade everything in every practice, so all the data will be there. Obviously, you’re going to trust your gut and your instincts on that as well, but you have the data to back it up.”

While any run at the College Football Playoffs will hang on how Penn State’s quarterback plays, the conversation wouldn’t be happening without the hype that surrounds the supporting cast. After historic seasons from freshman running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, Penn State sits upon what’s arguably the best backfield in the Big Ten. Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu is projected as a first round pick, and despite losing a pair of key defenders, Penn State packs one of the most talented defenses in the country.

Abdul Carter, Kalen King, Adisa Isaac and Chop Robinson, are shoe-ins to earn pre-season all-Big Ten accolades. And they may not be alone. Manny Diaz’s skill and depth is most certainly a strength.

“If you go down through the whole roster, I’m excited about everybody and I’ve felt like over this offseason, spring ball, everybody has improved in their own way,” said senior safety Keaton Ellis. “We have the ability to to rotate and get guys in and out. So, you know, I’m just really excited about our whole group.”

“I think we’ve got a chance to be better up front with our defensive line,” Franklin said. “We are bigger. We are more athletic, we are physical. I think we have a legitimate three deep across the board.”

BIG TEN PRESEASON POLL

East Division

Michigan – 248 (27 first-place votes) Ohio State – 226 (8 first-place votes) Penn State – 192 (2 first-place votes) Maryland – 143 Michigan State – 105 Rutgers – 74 Indiana – 48

West Division

Wisconsin – 233 (20 first-place votes) Iowa – 232 (16 first-place votes) Minnesota – 176 (1 first-place vote) Illinois – 152 Nebraska – 116 Purdue – 89 Northwestern – 38