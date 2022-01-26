UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Penn State volleyball introduced its next volleyball coach Tuesday, officially tabbing alumnae Katie Schumacher-Cawley as just the third head coach in the program’s history.

Schumacher-Cawley spent the past four years as an assistant on Russ Rose’s staff. Rose retired in December after 43 seasons and 1,330 wins and seven championships.

“There’s never going to be another Coach Rose,” Schumacher-Cawley said during her introductory press conference Tuesday. “There’s never going to be a coach who has been able to do what he’s done in his time. So yeah I’m excited about it, it doesn’t scare me and it doesn’t scare this group. We’re ready to get to work and take all the lessons that I have learned from him as a player, as a coach, and as a mentor.”

Schumacher-Cawley was a two-sport athlete for Penn State playing both volleyball and basketball (2000-01.) She graduated in 2002 and joined the Illinois coaching staff in 2003. In 2004 she began at the University of Illinois-Chicago as an assistant and was named the Flames’ head coach in 2009. In 2017 she took over at Penn for one season before joining Rose’s staff as an assistant in 2018.

She is the third head coach in the program’s 46-year history joining Rose, and the team’s first head coach Tom Tait.