UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — James Franklin’s Nittany Lions signed 22 prospects on National Signing Day. Two players still need to sign.
From PA kids, to players from Big Ten country, and even from SEC territory, the class of 2023 hails from nine different states. The signees are ten players on offense and 12 on defense.
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Mega Barnwell
|TE
|6-6
|250
|Fredericksburg, Va./ Riverbend
|Alex Birchmeier
|OL
|6-5
|285
|Ashburn, Va./ Broad Run
|Ty Blanding
|DT
|6-1
|265
|Bronx, N.Y./ Christ the King
|Anthony Donkoh
|OL
|6-5
|320
|Aldie, Va./ Lightridge
|Kaveion Keys
|LB
|6-2
|195
|Richmond, Va./ Varina
|Jameial Lyons
|DE
|6-5
|250
|Philadelphia, Pa./ Roman Catholic
|King Mack
|DB
|5-10
|175
|Miami, Fla./ St. Thomas Aquinas
|London Montgomery
|RB
|5-10
|180
|Scranton, Pa./ Scranton Prep
|Joseph Mupoyi
|DE
|6-5
|240
|Upper Marlboro, Md./ St. Thomas More (Conn.)
|DaKaari Nelson
|DB
|6-3
|200
|Livingston, Ala./ Selma
|Lamont Payne Jr.
|DB
|6-0
|185
|Carnegie, Pa./ Chartiers Valley
|Andrew Rappleyea
|TE
|6-4
|235
|Millbrook, N.Y./ Milton Academy (Mass.)
|Mason Robinson
|DE
|6-3
|225
|Randallstown, Md./ McDonogh School
|Ta’Mere Robinson
|LB
|6-3
|230
|Pittsburgh, Pa./ Brashear
|Tony Rojas
|LB
|6-2
|195
|Fairfax, Va./ Fairfax
|Joey Schlaffer
|TE
|6-5
|220
|Reading, Pa./ Exeter
Township
|Jaxon Smolik
|QB
|6-1
|205
|Van Meter, Iowa/ Dowling Catholic
|Carmelo Taylor
|WR
|5-11
|160
|Roanoke, Va./ Patrick Henry
|Zion Tracy
|DB
|5-11
|175
|Hempstead, N.Y./ St. Thomas More (Conn.)
|Cam Wallace
|RB
|5-9
|175
|Mount Vernon, Ga./
Montgomery County
|Elliot Washington II
|DB
|5-11
|190
|Venice, Fla./ Venice
|J’ven Williams
|OL
|6-5
|290
|Reading, Pa./ Wyomissing
Additionally, three players have won a state championship, and four are playing in a high school all-star game.
For the second-straight season, the Nittany Lions’ recruiting class ranks inside 247Sports top 15 classes. The the class of 2023 is ranked 14th in the nation, and second in the Big Ten.
Eleven players will enroll early in January– Mega Barnwell, Alex Birchmeier, Anthony Donkoh, Lamont Payne Jr., Ta’Mere Robinson, Tony Rojas, Joey Schlaffer, Jaxon Smolik, Zion Tracy, Elliot Washington II and J’ven Williams.
Penn State assistant Ja’Juan Seider ranked third in 247’s recruiter rankings.