UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — James Franklin’s Nittany Lions signed 22 prospects on National Signing Day. Two players still need to sign.

From PA kids, to players from Big Ten country, and even from SEC territory, the class of 2023 hails from nine different states. The signees are ten players on offense and 12 on defense.

NamePositionHeightWeightHometown
Mega BarnwellTE6-6250Fredericksburg, Va./ Riverbend
Alex BirchmeierOL6-5285Ashburn, Va./ Broad Run
Ty BlandingDT6-1265Bronx, N.Y./ Christ the King
Anthony DonkohOL6-5320Aldie, Va./ Lightridge
Kaveion KeysLB6-2195Richmond, Va./ Varina
Jameial Lyons DE6-5250Philadelphia, Pa./ Roman Catholic
King MackDB5-10175Miami, Fla./ St. Thomas Aquinas
London MontgomeryRB5-10180Scranton, Pa./ Scranton Prep
Joseph MupoyiDE6-5240Upper Marlboro, Md./ St. Thomas More (Conn.)
DaKaari NelsonDB6-3200Livingston, Ala./ Selma
Lamont Payne Jr.DB6-0185Carnegie, Pa./ Chartiers Valley
Andrew RappleyeaTE6-4235Millbrook, N.Y./ Milton Academy (Mass.)
Mason RobinsonDE6-3225Randallstown, Md./ McDonogh School
Ta’Mere RobinsonLB6-3230Pittsburgh, Pa./ Brashear
Tony RojasLB6-2195Fairfax, Va./ Fairfax
Joey SchlafferTE6-5220Reading, Pa./ Exeter
Township
Jaxon Smolik QB6-1205Van Meter, Iowa/ Dowling Catholic
Carmelo TaylorWR5-11160Roanoke, Va./ Patrick Henry
Zion TracyDB5-11175Hempstead, N.Y./ St. Thomas More (Conn.)
Cam WallaceRB5-9175Mount Vernon, Ga./
Montgomery County
Elliot Washington IIDB5-11190Venice, Fla./ Venice
J’ven Williams OL6-5290Reading, Pa./ Wyomissing

Additionally, three players have won a state championship, and four are playing in a high school all-star game.

For the second-straight season, the Nittany Lions’ recruiting class ranks inside 247Sports top 15 classes. The the class of 2023 is ranked 14th in the nation, and second in the Big Ten.

Eleven players will enroll early in January– Mega Barnwell, Alex Birchmeier, Anthony Donkoh, Lamont Payne Jr., Ta’Mere Robinson, Tony Rojas, Joey Schlaffer, Jaxon Smolik, Zion Tracy, Elliot Washington II and J’ven Williams.

Penn State assistant Ja’Juan Seider ranked third in 247’s recruiter rankings.