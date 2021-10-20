Nittany Lions express confidence in both backup QBs if Clifford is out Saturday

We may not know until kickoff on Saturday to find out who will start under center for Penn State against Illinois.

Play B is to go without number 14. With Sean Clifford’s status unknown, Penn State is preparing to go with either red shirt sophomore Ta’Quan Roberson or True Frehsman Christian Veilleux.

Life without Clifford didn’t go smoothly at Iowa. Roberson struggled to get the ball snapped which led to eight false start penalties, and the offense flat out struggled. Clifford accounted for all but 103 yards of offense in less than a half of action. The bye week has hit a critical moment as Veilleux and Roberson are splitting the reps.

Players threw their full support into both QBs. Offensive lineman Bryce Effner went as far as to say that Roberson can be just as successful as Clifford.

“Ta’Quan’s got all the strengths that we would need to succeed in our offense. We recruited him and he’s been apart of the team, I think this is his third year and he’s grown a lot as a player and I think the team has the upmost confidence that he can succeed just as well as Cliff.”

Another break for the Nittany Lions is that Illinois ranks dead last in the Big Ten in total defense, and only Michigan State has allowed more success to quarterbacks.