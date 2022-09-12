UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a memorable Beaver Stadium debut, running back Nick Singleton was named the Big Ten Freshmen Of The Week. Singleton rushed 10 times for 179 yards and two touchdowns. His 179 yards is the most rushing yards for anyone in their first game in Happy Valley.

He also became the first Nittany Lion to have three rushes of 40 or more yards in a game since Larry Johnson in 2002. James Franklin didn’t divulge if any of the Nittany Lions three tail backs emerged as the number one back yet, but did say he expects to give meaningful snaps to Singleton, Kaytron Allen, and Keyvone Lee.