UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State freshman running back Nick Singleton was named the AP Big Ten Newcomer Of The Year. Singleton has run for 941 yards and has 10 rushing touchdowns. In the passing game he has recorded 11 receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Singleton broke Noah Cain’s Penn State freshman record for rushing touchdowns and had the most rushing yards by anyone in their Beaver Stadium debut. Singleton was also first in the nation among freshman running backs averaging 6.3 yards per carry.

Last week Singleton was named the Big Ten Freshman Of The Year.