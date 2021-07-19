Newsfeed Now: US women’s gymnastics team alternate tests positive for COVID before Olympics; 90s museum opens in North Carolina

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – This week congress could vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill as both the House and Senate return today. Some Democrats are hoping to pass a 3.5 trillion dollar plan as well– that includes free community college, free universal pre-K, and fighting climate change.

An alternate on the United States women’s gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19 in a training camp in Japan, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee said Monday.

A woman convicted of child abuse in connection to the 1990 death of a girl is now out of prison. Dave D’Marko spoke with the little girl’s parents who want to know why she was released.

Summertime is full of laughter and other noises but for one city in Ohio, a new noise rule could have some talking in a whisper.

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents seized $250,000 worth of Fentanyl disguised as Oxycodone. Authorities say that the ongoing problem has been linked to 24 deaths over the last 15 months.

Johnson & Johnson recalled five of its sunscreen products after some samples were found to contain low levels of benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer with repeated exposure.

It’s time to travel back in the past to tracksuits and fanny packs with a visit to a museum dedicated to the 90s.

