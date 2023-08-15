ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Ahead of the 100th anniversary celebration of the state’s parks, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation is looking for new trainees to keep the state’s parks safe.

Officers are trained with providing visitors to the state parks with safe and enjoyable experiences at the state parks, including eight parks within Oneida and Otsego Counties and the Adirondack Park. In May of 2023, the Park Police Academy graduated 32 new officers who have since started their careers in New York State Parks.

“This is a challenging yet rewarding career,” Assistant Director of Park Police Colonel Michael Daddona said in a statement. “Our Park Police are relied upon to help people during extreme weather events, conduct criminal investigations and enforce laws on New York State’s waterways and trails. Our new recruits will be joining a team of dedicated officers who provide a great public service to the people of New York State.”

Candidates must be at least 20 years of age but no older than 35 by June 1 of 2024. Once basic examinations – including a background check and a drug test — are completed, candidates will be trained at the Park Police’s academy in Rensselaerville in Albany County. Recruits will be trained – in both hands-on and in-classroom learning — in all facets of law, as well as firearms training, emergency vehicle operation, and a variety of law enforcement topics and skills. Then, once graduated, recruits will be put through field training during the first few months of their new assignments.

Applications for trainee positions will be accepted until Saturday, September 30. For more information on applying for the Park Police, you are encouraged to visit the Parks Department website at parks.ny.gov.