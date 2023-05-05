ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Attorney General Letitia James, along with California Attorney General Rob Bonta, announced on Thursday, May 4 that they will be launching an investigation into the NFL.

James and Bonta will investigate allegations made by former employees into the workplace culture of the league, as well as violations of state pay equity and anti-discrimination laws. Both attorneys have issued subpoenas to the league for relevant information.

“No person should ever have to endure harassment, discrimination, or abuse in the workplace,” James said in a statement. “No matter how powerful or influential, no institution is above the law, and we will ensure the NFL is held accountable.”

This is not the first time James has gone after the NFL. In April of last year, James joined with five other attorneys general in sending a letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, calling on the league to look into the allegations of workplace inequity.

In February of 2022, the New York Times reported that more than 30 former female employees alleged that they experienced discrimination and retaliation after filing complaints with the league’s human resources department. Recently, a former female manager filed a lawsuit against the league in Los Angeles, alleging not only gender discrimination, but age and sex discrimination as well.

The league was also brought before the Congressional Committee on Oversight and Reform last year for an inquiry into allegations of misconduct by a team owner.

Both James and Bonta will be seeking information from the NFL regarding allegations of pay disparities, harassment, and gender and race discrimination.