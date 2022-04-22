NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man accused of carrying out the gruesome murder of 35-year-old Philip Rabadi, appeared in the Town of New Scotland Court on Thursday. Jacob Klein, 40, of Virginia, had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf.

He was arraigned and formally charged with second-degree murder. Klein was arrested in Virginia on April 15. He was arraigned in Virginia on April 19 and waived extradition, clearing the way for him to return to New York.

Klein, who has ties to the area and is a past acquaintance of the victim’s wife, allegedly killed Rabadi on April 13. When conducting a welfare check, authorities and family found the physician assistant in the garage. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said he was bound and had multiple stab wounds.

At the time of his death, Rabadi worked as a physician’s assistant at St. Peter’s Health Partners. He graduated from Albany Medical College in 2015. The school set up a legacy fund in his honor.

Apple said additional charges are expected as the investigation continues. He was remanded to the Albany County Jail without bail and is expected to be back in court for a preliminary hearing on April 25 at 3 p.m.