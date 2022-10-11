EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October.

A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Services to provide families with funds for their children’s meals.

According to the PA Department of Human Services, the payments, that were originally slated to go out in September were delayed by a “system data error”.

P-EBTs first came about in 2020 in order to provide families with breakfast and lunch costs in order to make up for the fact that their children could not benefit from the National School Lunch Program since they were not in school due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. The money on P-EBT cards can only be spent on food.

Congress has authorized the continued use of P-EBTs until the end of the Federal Public Health Emergency. However, according to the P.A. Department of Human Services, a system wide error had delayed the relaunch of P-EBT funds from September to a targeted date October 3-14.

If you have questions about benefits status, or need a new card, PA DHS recommends you visit the Compass Parent Portal.

For more information on P-EBTs, visit the PA Department of Human Services’ website.