New Rochelle murder suspect arrested in Brooklyn after shootout with police

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — Gunfire erupted in Brooklyn Sunday morning between a suspect and police officers from the New Rochelle Police Department, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Percell Lamont Ross, 52, the suspect in a Brooklyn police shootout on Oct. 17, 2021, according to police. (New Rochelle Police Department)

The New Rochelle officers were attempting to arrest the suspect near Myrtle Avenue and Fleet Place when shots were fired, according to the NYPD.

No one was hit during the shooting, police said. The suspect was taken into police custody, per the NYPD.

Police confirmed the chase and gunfire were connected to the Oct. 14 shooting death of a cab driver in a New Rochelle parking lot.

Police on the scene of a shooting involving a suspect and New Rochelle police in Brooklyn on Oct. 17, 2021. (Credit: PIX11/Rebecca Solomon)

Officials late Sunday night identified the suspect as Percell Lamont Ross, 52, and said he’s from Covington, Virginia.

Ross was to be charged with homicide, as well as multiple other charges stemming from Sunday’s shootout, New Rochelle police said.

The suspect was a wanted fugitive in Connecticut for an attempted murder and in Virginia for sex trafficking, according to authorities.

The NYPD was not involved in the incident, a department spokesperson told PIX11 News.