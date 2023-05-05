(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Erie Zoo is preparing to receive its newest furry friend courtesy of the Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden in Evansville, Indiana.

First reported by Nexstar’s WEHT, and confirmed by an Erie Zoo spokesperson, Nuri, the Amur tiger, will be coming to the Erie Zoo this summer.

According to the Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden Facebook page the move is necessary as the Mesker Park Zoo goes through extensive renovations.

Those renovations are being done to maintain modern zoological standards and to allow more training opportunities for the tiger’s off-exhibit holding area that they enter daily so zookeepers can care for the tiger.

Nuri was born in 2009 at the Milwaukee County Zoo, and has been at the Mesker Park Zoo since 2016.