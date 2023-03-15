LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Centra has announced a new ‘Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy’ is being offered in Lynchburg that can bring relief to individuals experiencing tremors or even suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

“The lead delivers electrical stimulation to targeted areas of the brain which results in the stabilization of the brain signals that cause the tremors. The settings of the stimulator are finetuned three to five weeks after the surgery is completed which allows the amount of stimulation being produced to be refined while also helping to reduce side effects.” — Centra

DBS Therapy is a surgery that can be used to treat various types of movement disorders which cause tremors, including Parkinson’s disease. Tremors oftentimes affect motor abilities making it difficult for individuals to complete daily activities. Centra shares that patients who have received DBS Therapy have had up to an 80% reduction in tremors.

During the procedure, surgeons will implant a stimulator in the patient’s chest that sends electrical impulses to a lead which is implanted in the patient’s skull. Centra shares the rest of the process, Previously, patients living in central Virginia would have to travel to another city in order to receive DBS Therapy for their movement disorder. Now that the surgery is being offered in Lynchburg, the procedure is far more accessible for central Virginians.