NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office reports it is searching for a man wanted for several charges including cruelty to animals.
The sheriff says Daniel Alfred Sayles is wanted on the following charges:
- One county of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
- Three counts of improper disposal of dead companion animals
- 37 counts of cruelty to animals.
Sayles is from the Faber area and is described as five-foot-eight with gray hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Nelson County Sheriff’s office at 434-263-7050. WFXR News will update this story as information is released.