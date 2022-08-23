CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK)–The body of a Cross Lanes woman was discovered in a backyard freezer on Friday, according to multiple witnesses on the scene.

Neighbors tell 13 News that the padlocked freezer was placed against a fence in the 5000 block of Saulton Drive. They say police arrived in large numbers on Friday and removed a woman’s body from the freezer.

The victim’s name has not been released by investigators, but public records indicate the home is owned by Cynthia Mudd.

Neighbors tell 13 News that Mudd has not been seen in weeks, and one witness says police were called to the scene originally to do a well-being check on the elderly woman.

On Saturday, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office announced that a body had been found at that address, but did not provide further details.

Neighbors say the house was also occupied by two men, but their connection to the incident, if any, is unknown at this time.

A sheriff’s spokesperson said an autopsy was conducted today, but results are pending.