GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard Fire Department is advising that one neighborhood has been out of water for days after a main break.

According to a Facebook post from the Girard Fire Department, the Parkwood neighborhood is out of water. The mayor’s office confirms this is due to a water main break.

Girard Fire Department says the water outage has been going on for a few days in the Parkwood neighborhood.

The fire department says bottled water is available at the fire station at 105 E. Liberty St. A well is also open at Liberty Park near the pavilion where residents can access water for toilets.

The fire department is running low on water, so if you need water go as soon as possible.

First News is looking into the water issue. Check back here for updates on this developing story.