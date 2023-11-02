CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Trick-or-treaters in Cumberland County are being asked to check their bags after police say there were pieces of candy that had needles in them.

Silver Spring Township Police said in a news release that they were called to the first block of Pine Hill Avenue for needles found in candy just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Three pieces of candy that had sewing needles in them, that police say came from the Pine Hill/North Locust Lane/Sunset/Marble area.

  • Photo of needle found in candy, via Silver Spring Township Police
  • Photo of candy with needle sticking out, via Silver Spring Township Police
  • Photo of candy with needle inside it, via Silver Spring Township Police

The needles were found after a parent of a trick-or-treater bit into the candy, police say, and they are expected to be fine.

Police are urging trick-or-treaters to check their candy and if anyone has information they are asked to contact Officer Tyler Mardis at (717)-238-9676.