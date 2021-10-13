Mustipher out for the season, Clifford’s status remains in limbo

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State football coach James Franklin says senior defensive linemen PJ Mustipher is out for the season, and quarterback Sean Clifford is not.



While Franklin didn’t dive into the specifics of Clifford’s injury, while speaking to reporters Wednesday he did say if Clifford was out for the year he’d have addressed it. Clifford was hurt late in the first half against Iowa, and did not return. Clifford did not participate in the portion of Wednesday’s practice that was open to the media.

Mustipher, a senior defensive linemen, was injured in the opening drive against Iowa. He was seen on crutches throughout the second half of the game. The news is a blow for the Nittany Lions’ defense that relied on its 326 lbs tackle to anchor the defensive line.

Wednesday was the first time Franklin addressed the media since the loss at Iowa. It was also the first he spoke since Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz publicly backed Iowa fans who booed Penn State players. Ferentz alleged that Penn State faked injuries, and that the fans “smelled a rat.” Franklin had a more than 5-minute prepared response in which he challenged the sensibility of Penn State taking star players out of the game.

Penn State is on its bye Saturday, and will not play against until Saturday, October 23rd when it host Illinois.