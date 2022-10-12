UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s a tale as old as time in the Big Ten: to stop Michigan is to stop the run.

This year the Wolverines run the ball as well as any. They are third in yards-per-game in the Big Ten and 20th in the nation. A large chunk of that yardage comes from junior running back Blake Corum.

He is one of five in the Big Ten averaging more than 100-yards-per-game and his 11 rushing touchdowns leads the conference. Corum is a player James Franklin calls an “eraser”

“When you have a back that can be an eraser, you can stay on schedule and stay out of third and long, and obvious passing situations, they’re trying to control the game,” said Franklin. “This is going to be a physical game. It’ll be big boy ball.”

Penn State’s run defense has been as solid as ever. The Nittany Lions are allowing the fifth-fewest yards-per-game in the entire country and they have not given up 100-yards to a running back yet this season. Limiting Corum will be a test.

“He’s a back that requires you to do your job and be where you’re supposed to be, or he can take it to the house, and we’ve seen that on film,” said PJ Mustipher, a Penn State senior defensive tackle. “He can bounce it and he can also run within A through C gap. So he does a great job. And we just, you know, everybody has to just do their job.”

Penn State and Michigan have plenty of history in big games. Twelve of their prior 25 matchups have come while both teams are ranked, and the Nittany Lions are 5-7 in those games.

No. 11 PSU travels to Ann Arbor to take on the no. 5 Wolverines on Saturday for a noon kickoff.