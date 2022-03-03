UPDATE 4:40 p.m — There have been 10 people injured from the Silver Spring Friendly Garden Apartments explosion and fire, but there are no new injuries reported, according to WDVM’s reporter on the scene.

There are several people unaccounted for and crews will continue working until dark to tear down parts of the building that are unstable. Three out of six buildings are unsafe to occupy.

Some buildings will be uninhabitable for the short term and multiple buildings for the long term. The exact number of people who were displaced due to the incident is not available yet.

The city has created a fund to help the families who are being impacted by this explosion. A link to that can be found on the city’s website. — Lex Juarez (@lexjuareztv) March 3, 2022

The cause of the explosion still hasn’t been established, but several different theories are being worked on at the moment.

Stick with WDVM for the latest updates to this developing story.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Multiple people are injured after a residential apartment building explosion and fire Thursday morning at the 2400 block of Lyttonsville Rd, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service Spokesperson Pete Piringer.

The four story building contained heavy fire conditions according to Piringer. There were multiple casualties and injuries as the structure underwent explosions, heavy fire and even structural collapse.

WDVM received permission to share a viewer’s firsthand video of the explosion:

A first floor fire was first reported around 10:30 a.m. at the apartment complex, according to Piringer.

It then developed into a 2 alarm fire.

The cause of the explosion and fire is unknown at this time

