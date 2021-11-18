MSNBC barred from Rittenhouse trial after producer caught following jury van

KENOSHA, Wis. (WTVO) — MSNBC has been barred from the courtroom in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial after a producer was stopped by police for following a van used to transport the jury.

MSNBC news producer James Morrison was allegedly stopped by police Thursday after running a stoplight while attempting to follow a van used to bring jury members to the courtroom.

Kenosha Police said Morrison was “trying to photograph jurors.” He was charged with several traffic violations, police said.

Judge Bruce Schroeder said the jury van is equipped with blacked out windows so the jury is prevented from being exposed to “anything from one side or the other” while being brought to the courthouse.

“I have instructed that no one from MSNBC News will be permitted in this building for the duration of this trial,” Schroeder said.

“This is a very serious matter,” Schroeder said. “I don’t know what the ultimate truth of it is…but someone following a jury bus is an extremely serious matter, and will be referred to the proper authorities for further action.”