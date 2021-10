It’s that time of year to start debating which Halloween candy is the best!

According to candystore.com, America’s top five favorite candies are Reese’s Cups, Skittles, M&M’S, Starburst and Hot Tamales.

Breaking down the data by state, Pennsylvania’s favorite candy is Hershey’s mini bars. In Delaware, residents like Skittles and New Jersey’s favorite is M&M’s.

This year, Halloween candy spending is predicted to be over ten billion dollars, which would be a 26% increase from last year.